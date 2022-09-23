SAYLORSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The drop in temperature fits the scene of fall activities – such as picking pumpkins or getting lost in a corn maze. The weather is absolutely beautiful for Mazezilla’s first night of the season.

The 11-acre maze is celebrating its 20th year and will be donating all proceeds from to help children get their Christmas wishes.

20 a-maze-ing years, the theme of Klingel’s Farm ‘Mazezilla’s corn maze. The 11-acre corn maze tucked away in Saylorsburg gives guests all the twists and turns for fall festivities.

Officials with the farm tell Eyewitness News – the lack of rain in the area led them to a first-ever problem with the corn stalks.

“With the drought and everything, it’s a little shorter than normal but still high enough that you can get lost and have a good time,” stated Nathan Pysher, owner’s son at Klingels Farm.

Fortunately – not all of its products were impacted by the weather.





“Pumpkins are looking great. Pumpkins actually like less water, they like water when you get them, so they’re a little smaller, but it helps with diseases and everything else so that turned out great,” explained Pysher.

Another first for this year – donating all proceeds to the ‘Olsen Christmas Wish’ fundraiser – also known as the ‘OCW.’

“One hundred percent of the proceeds of everyone who comes in goes directly to the OCW. It’s a charity, we’ve supported it for years, that helps support underprivileged children and made sure they have a great Christmas,” said Pysher.

The fundraiser started back in 2006 after stroud area regional police officer Jeff Olsen passed away and the department raised money for his children.

It’s since grown into helping over 100 families for Christmas each year.

“This year, we were worried about the fuel taxes, the increasing prices of everything else, most businesses wouldn’t be able to donate to the OCW, so we changed and decided to benefit the OCW charity,”

Psyher says they’re expecting a large turnout tonight to kick off the season.

The maze is open until 9:00 p.m. and for more information on who you can donate to Olsen Christmas Wish head over to their Facebook.