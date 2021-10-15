Mazezilla corn maze gets medieval for spooky season in Saylorsburg

SAYLORSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many people are out enjoying the sun and having some fall family fun this year at Mazezilla.

The Mazezilla Corn Maze has been open for over 20 years. Each year they have a unique design for the corn maze. This year is a medieval theme.







Besides the maze, there’s also a petting farm, slides, a corn pit, pumpkin picking and much more.

The owner’s son says the heat hasn’t impacted any of the farm’s operations because they are all outdoors.





Last year Mazezilla fully reopened and has been doing great.

