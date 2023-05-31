SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mayor of Scranton Paige Cognetti is joining mayors from across Pennsylvania on a statewide tour.

Pennsylvania Mayors are taking a road trip from Scranton to Pittsburgh and the tour is highlighting investments made by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

“This morning we are launching our mayors’ bus trip through Pennsylvania showing how mayors are rebuilding Pennsylvania with American Rescue Plan funds,” Mayor Cognetti explained.

Mayor Cognetti kicked off the trip Wednesday morning in Scranton and in each city, an American Rescue Plan project will be showcased. But, before hitting the road, Mayor Cognetti took a tour of Outreach Center for Community Resources.

“One was the support historic GED program that we provided throughout the pandemic and then the other was to provide funds to our ‘Skyview Summer’ and after-school program to help children with educational catch-up to keep them on task with her science, technology, engineering, and math and using some art, so really from S.T.E.M. to STEAM,” said Executive Director of Outreach, Center for Community Resources Lori Chaffers.

The tour started in the Electric City and will travel to Williamsport, Allentown, and Lancaster, with a special stop in Harrisburg to meet with Lieutenant-Governor Austin Davis.

The trip will end in Columbus, Ohio, joining mayors from across the country at the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ 91st annual meeting this weekend.

The mayors are focusing on issues that American cities are facing, like mental health, climate resilience, and the broader economy.

“So when I get there, I’ll be speaking on the climate resilience piece what we’re doing here in Scranton, we’ll be speaking about some of our rescue plan, small business initiatives, like our wage boost, how we’re trying to build up the economy and help people be able to stay in their jobs in business to stay open,” Mayor Cognetti added.

In Williamsport, Mayor Derek Slaughter highlighted the city’s investment in city parks and youth recreation while showcasing a new community splash pad at Shaw Place Park.