Mayor of Swoyersville gives back to community with homemade meals

SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local mayor giving back to the community that has given to him.

Mayor Christopher Concert of Pottersville had his first mayor’s day of giving at Roosevelt field.

Mayor Concert gave out 350 free homemade pasta meals while collecting canned goods and different winter clothes for our veterans.

The Mayor is thankful to be able to give back, “You know the community has been very good to me for many years and I’ve always felt it’s good to give back. You know because when you give it comes right back around to you. So it’s very important for people to give.”

The food items collected will go to the Mayor’s food pantry in the Salyersville bureau building.