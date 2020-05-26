Mayor of Pittston talks about reopening parks and recreation this summer

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) For the last few months, many events have been canceled to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. But as Luzerne County begins to gradually reopen, Mayor of Pitttston, Michael Lomabrdo, says there’s hope for the return of some Pittston classics.

Mayor Lombardo, tells us, “What we’ll do is shift the calendar a little bit. As we move to safer periods during this pandemic, we’ll start to gradually get back to the business that we do in terms of parks and recreation.”

Lombardo says the art walk and Pittston’s farmers markets may return in July.

“The Art Walk and The Tomato, excuse me, the farmer’s market, are two things that we can pull off. We can distance the vendors. Obviously we use Main Street for the art walk so we can spread things out.”

Lombardo says playgrounds will also stay closed until July.

“I wanna make sure we can do what we need to do to make sure they stay clean.”

He says the fate of The Tomato Festival remains in question for this summer. It’s normally held in August and attracts thousands of people.

“You know we want to make sure that even if we get to that point with some level of certainty, in terms of cure of treatment and a green light given by the government, we still want to make sure we can create a safe environment.”

With the help of a reorganized parks and recreation board, there are also new outdoor activities that are in the making, like the art loop and this amphitheater near the Pittston Library that will be used to show outdoor movies. Their capacities will also be decreased in order to continue to stop the spread.