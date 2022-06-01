PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The city of Pittston is fast-growing Eyewitness News sat down with Mayor Michael Lombardo to discuss recent projects and what we can expect in the future.

Pittston has been through many changes, calling it a renaissance, we asked Mayor Lombardo what does it mean to the downtown Pittston district?

Eyewitness News asks Lombardo where is the aim target for the completion of the five million streetscape project and Pittston Riverfront expansion.

Lastly, we discuss with Mayor Lombardo how the city can ensure long-lasting growth.