EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The city of Wilkes-Barre is home to many businesses including our Eyewitness News stations.

Like every city, Wilkes-Barre has its issues. Eyewitness News welcomed Mayor George Brown to discuss some of the hot topic issues surrounding the Wilkes-Barre citizen’s minds.

We ask Mayor Brown about the number of city construction projects that have been completed or are in the works, like the luxury apartments and hotels currently being built down the street.

Eyewitness News also asked Mayor Brown about a few longstanding businesses in downtown Wilkes-Barre that have closed recently, like Barnes and Noble and City Market.

Brown discusses a new pothole initiative and why did the city decide now was the time to implement that program.

Lastly, we talked to Mayor Brown regarding what is the city doing to assist some of the disadvantaged or homeless populations in the area.