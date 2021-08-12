Wilkes-Barre Mayor announces second round of Hometown Heroes banner program

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY, (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Mayor, George C. Brown, announced today that the city will continue its Hometown Heroes banner program. The program honors veterans, both living and deceased) and active-duty members of the Armed Forces from the city of Wilkes-Barre.

According to reports, the city is re-opening the program to once again honor more military citizens. Each banner will feature the “hero’s” photo (provided by the family), name, and branch of service. Banners will be displayed on the light poles on the main street in Wilkes-Barre for a two-year period. The banners may stay displayed for a longer period of time if after two years they still look respectable.

To qualify as a hometown hero, the citizen must have lived in the city of Wilkes-Barre, before or after their military service. The program will begin receiving applications for the second round of banners today and will continue through September 13, reports say.

Applications will be screened to ensure compliance with the hero eligibility criteria. Friends and family members may sponsor a banner financially to honor their service member or as a memorial for their hero. The cost to sponsor a banner is $230, payable to the City of Wilkes-Barre, according to reports.

To submit an application or for further information, please call Lisa Sanfilippo at 570-208-4157 or email her at Lsanfilippo@wilkes-barre.pa.us. Applications can also be found online at www.wilkes-barre.city/hometownheroes