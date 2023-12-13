SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two Scranton parking lots have been transformed using grants awarded to the Electric City.

Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti joined Todd Pousley, Community Development Manager at NeighborWorks Northeastern Pennsylvania, to dedicate a new city-owned parking lot in West Scranton.

The parking lot is located at the corner of North Main Avenue and Price Street and is a part of NeighborWorks’ “West Scranton Neighborhood Plan,” which is managed by the non-profit organization and will serve nearby small businesses while improving the safety and aesthetic of West Scranton’s Business District.

“We know how important parking availability is to small businesses, and our team is focused on increasing West Scranton’s economic vitality. The improvements to this parking lot work toward this vision and set an example for other lots in the City,” Mayor Cognetti said.

The parking lot was redone with pavement resurfacing and striping, with additions of concrete curbs and islands, decorative fencing, landscaping, upgraded lighting, and the installation of a “West Scranton Business District” monument sign.

NeighborWorks’ “West Scranton Neighborhood Plan: is a 10-year development strategy for improving the West Scranton neighborhood. In partnership with the City and other community partners, the plan focuses on park improvements, walkability, business support, and building community identity.

“This dedication celebration highlights our efforts over the past year and a half to bring this lot to residents and revitalize the neighborhood. We are grateful for our continued partnership with the City to revitalize West Scranton,” Pousley said.

“We set out to make some of these improvements to make the lot look aesthetically a little more pleasing, you know, identify it as part of the West Scranton business district as well as improve some of the lighting. Just make people feel a little safer when they’re using it,” Pousley added.

This project was funded through a combination of dollars from the Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG), and a Keystone Communities Implementation Grant.

The parking lot received $125,000 in CDBG funds and $50,000 from the Keystone Communities Program.

Also, a long-forgotten green space sees new life thanks to a new grant given to the City of Scranton.

The North Scranton mini park’s new play equipment is designed around a firefighting theme.

The mini park also includes outdoor fitness equipment, which is new for Scranton.

New equipment and safe play surfaces were purchased using Scranton’s American Rescue Plan Act funds (ARPA). Scranton City Council approved an original ARPA spending plan in May 2022 and a revised plan in October 2023. The park is located behind the Scranton Fire Department’s Engine 8 Station along West Market Street.