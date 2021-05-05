Mayfield homes and businesses taking in water from storms

MAYFIELD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — At least a half dozen homes and one business on Hill Street in Mayfield took in water from Tuesday night’s rain causing them to work to remove the water into Wednesday morning.

On top of dealing with flooding, one resident had a fire break out in their basement.

“They saw the smoke and started busting in to try to get at it. They cut the power,”

said Hank Luxmore, Mayfield resident.

“I heard the fire engines and I turned around and I said, ‘what is going on here?’ And they all pulled up and I had no idea we had that much water from up above,” said Bill Filbert, Mayfield resident.

Residents Eyewitness News spoke with say they’ve experienced flooding before, but never like this.

Other parts of Lackawanna County are also dealing with the aftermath of last night’s storms.