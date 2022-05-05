WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lycoming County Commissioners have officially declared May 5 ‘Law Day’ in Lycoming County.

During their weekly meeting, the commissioners presented Lycoming County Judge Christian Frey with the proclamation. Law Day has been recognized since the 1960s as a way to honor the legal system in our society.

This year’s theme is ‘Toward a More Perfect Union: The Constitution in Times of Change.’ Judge Frey’s office organized a writing contest for elementary students to explain the topic through an essay or artwork.

“This time of year, every year we focus on the legal system and give the students a specific prompt and something to think about and generate some, hopefully, very significant thought about what the legal system means to them,” said Judge Christian Frey, Lycoming County Court.

Dozens of students participated the winners will be selected Friday afternoon at the Lycoming County Courthouse.