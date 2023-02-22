DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — U.S. Representative Matt Cartwright was in Lackawanna County Wednesday morning to announce a major federal investment in local YMCAs.

Focusing on a person’s well-being, not only physically, but emotionally, is the motto behind a new program rolling out at YMCAs across NEPA.

“There are people out there, struggling with mental health issues with substance-abuse issues, and they shouldn’t be afraid, help is here,” said Cartwright.

Congressman Matt Cartwright announced Wednesday morning that $1.85 million in federal community project funding has been secured for the new Wellness Initiative.

The program focuses on mental health education and support services, including a partnership with the national alliance on mental illness.

“It’s giving opportunities for that early identification and early intervention in early connection to resources that we know is so important to somebody who might be struggling with your mental health,” explained Marie Onukiavage, Executive Director of NAMI.

Leaders at the Greater Scranton YMCA say they have seen both children and those over 55 struggling with mental health issues since reopening to the public after the pandemic shutdowns.

“They’ll come here and spend hours just to interact with people,” stated Trish Fisher, President and CEO of the Greater Scranton YMCA.

Senior citizens at the Greater Scranton YMCA make up well over one-third of their membership. They can get involved in the new services and workshops for free.

“They don’t have to worry about how much will it cost me, they don’t have to worry about the stigma because it’s a well-being initiative,” added Cartwright.

The YMCA in Dunmore currently has programs up and running like music and art therapy.

“We’re trying to meet people where they’re at. It’s more of just come feel good about yourself learn some tools learn some skills,” explained Fisher.

The Wellness Initiative will roll out in the next couple of weeks at other YMCAs, like Wyoming Valley Area, Carbondale, Pittston, and Wayne County.