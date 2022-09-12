DALTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Congressman Matt Cartwright, along with other religious leaders, celebrated the reopening of the Holy Transfiguration Retreat Center (HTRC), Monday afternoon.

Representative Matt Cartwright spoke at a media event and open house on Monday around 1:00 p.m. to announce the reopening of the HTRC in Dalton.

Along with Cartwright, Scranton Bishop Joseph Bambera, Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson J. Perez, Clarks Summit Mayor Herman Johnson, Dalton Mayor David Pennington, council members, and other regional officer holders were in attendance at the reopening.

The reopening comes after the establishment was previously closed due to COVID-19.