WEST EASTON, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A massive four-alarm fire broke out in a Northampton County industrial complex Tuesday.

Allentown news station WFMZ-TV shared with Eyewitness News, the fire began in West Easton around 5:00 a.m., Tuesday morning.

The thick black smoke could be seen for miles and dozens of firefighters were called out to battle the flames in the building that houses several businesses. Some of them had hazardous materials inside.

Courtesy: WFMZ-TV

West Easton Fire Chief William Bogari Jr. told WFMZ barriers were put in place to prevent potentially hazardous materials from getting into the Lehigh River.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection told the Allentown-based news station they are currently monitoring the air quality.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the fire and a State Police Fire Marshal is now determining the cause of the blaze.

As the investigation is ongoing, Eyewitness News will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.