SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A massive, 60-foot Christmas tree was set up in Sugarloaf Township, all in the spirit of giving back during the holiday season.

Many were rockin’ around the Christmas tree outside of SJM Auto Sales and Repair on Friday.

The tree is for the annual toys for tots campaign in Sugarloaf Township. The larger-than-life tree represents one small way to give back to a community.

“It’s just a good feeling. It’s a simple thing to give back to the community and, you know, people seem to really enjoy it. We get a lot of feedback, positive and so we’re gonna continue to do it,” said Stephen Martonick, the owner of SJM Auto Sales & Repair.

Dozens of volunteers will help with the project.

The tree was donated by the Disabella family from their property on Rock Glen Road.

The hope is to spread the joy of the holidays and encourage those who can donate to those in need.

“The year it started was right around the time when people weren’t saying merry Christmas, and it just seemed… I believe in Christmas and the Christmas spirit,” Martonick told Eyewitness News.

This ginormous tree is just part of the toys for tots tradition in Sugarloaf Township. The real focus is bringing the less fortunate some Christmas cheer during the holiday season.

The reason behind the season is more important to some this year than in the past; especially for a family member of MCD Trucking Company who has been transporting the annual tree for the last few years.

“Having a child of my own like really opened my eyes this year, so obviously I like to see the kids happy,” said Shaylee Decosmo.

Those at SJM Auto Sales and Repair say they don’t plan on ending this holiday tradition any time soon.

“The people look forward to it and, you know, we’re going to continue to do it as long as we could,” Martonick explained.

The Christmas festivities at SJM Auto Sales and Repair are just getting started. They will be having a fundraiser on December 10 with Christmas favorites, including live reindeer.