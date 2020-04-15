Mass testing site for COVID-19 to be established outside Mohegan Sun Arena

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Controversy is unfolding in Luzerne County over a plan to establish a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township. State officials confirmed today that it is a done deal.

The drive-thru testing site will open this Sunday, April 19th here in the parking lot of the arena—not inside the arena itself.

I can tell you there are many very angry and disappointed local leaders who say they were never consulted about the decision to locate the testing site here.

State Senator John Yudichak was not happy with this decision.



“What is alarming is local leaders in Wilkes-Barre Township and the city of Wilkes-Barre whose taxpayers will have to fund the local resources for this site had no input. Most importantly, the site was not vetted and no input was received by local healthcare professionals.”

The major concern is its proximity to local shopping areas. Are possibly COVID-19 infected people now being brought into this area? Is not too close for comfort?



“I felt it was a done deal. I think it was a done deal before they even contacted us,” said Wilkes-Barre Township Mayor Carl Kuren.

Kuren says state officials contacted the township police chief and EMA director to alert them that the testing site would open soon—but he feels he and other Township officials should have been brought into the discussions.



“I felt they should have at least informed us about it and asked us if we had any opinions which never happened,” Kuren added.

Township Manager Mike Revitt says if they can, they will fight the move.



“We don’t know if there’s anything we can do. We’ve been talking to our attorneys. We are not sure if there’s anything we can do,” he said.

Dr. Rachel Levine, Secretary of the PA Department of Health responded to these concerns during her daily news conference today while updating the COVID-19 situation in the commonwealth.

“So we have worked carefully with the DOH and PEMA led by Dr. Patfield and we have determined this is the best place to hold a mass testing site. There are extensive plans on how to route traffic so that thru-put will be fine. We feel very strongly this is a very good place to have this mass testing site.”

Levine also responded to Senator Yudichak’s comments that the state officials did not communicate with local officials.

“Again, in collaboration with PEMA, both of us have had extensive contact with local authorities about the site. Many, many phone calls. We very much appreciate the senator’s support for all of our efforts.”

We reached out to local healthcare systems including Commonwealth Health and Geisinger. Both systems say they support additional testing in our region.

And Luzerne County Manager David Pedri released this response:

