Masks mandated for staff, visitors in Luzerne County buildings

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wearing masks is once again mandated for all staff and visitors of Luzerne County-run buildings.









Luzerne County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo announced the mask mandate Monday on social media, and also emailed department heads alerting them of the change. The mask mandate follows an increase in daily COVID-19 cases in Luzerne County which elevated the county to substantial community spread which the CDC defines as 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Enforcement of the mask mandate began Tuesday morning catching many Luzerne County Courthouse visitors off guard. The county offered free masks to any visitors needing them.

