Masking up for public transportation

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As Pennsylvania has eased COVID restrictions, some parts of the country are re-instating mitigation efforts. Eyewitness News spoke with people who use public transportation in our area and how they feel about still wearing masks.

“I wear the mask because my doctor, my cardio doctor, is not sure if it’s fine for me to get the vaccines. I won’t take a chance. I was told in the beginning, if I get the… if I get the virus, there is nothing they can do for me because of my immune system. So I just have to wear it all the time,” John Lesconage, a Scranton resident said.

Others agree and have no problem with the mask mandate for public transportation, but wonder why people who are vaccinated are still getting COVID.

“What I don’t understand is, if you are getting vaccinated, why is this COVID still attacking people? That’s my question. If your supposed to be so safe, why is it still out there hurting people, making them sick, and dying,” Joe Dulissa, a Scranton resident said.

Off camera we spoke with three bus drivers. Two of them told us they’ve had no problems at all, while one said he’s aware of at least one instance where police had to be called, because someone refused to wear a mask.

“I don’t know I just prefer to wear a mask to be more safe. That’s about it,” Jayden Harold, a New York resident said.