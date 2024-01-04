SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says Lackawanna County is at the high level for new cases of COVID-19, and with that classification come regulations.

According to Lackawanna County’s Facebook page, the Electric City Trolley Museum received a notification from the Steamtown National Historic Site which mandates masks be worn by staff and visitors until further notice.

Currently, COVID hospitalizations nationwide are at the highest level since last February.

The CDC says one contributing factor to the rise in illnesses is people haven’t kept up with vaccinations as a lot less than 50% of adults have been vaccinated for COVID.