SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Security was tight at a local university holding a drag show with a queen from the hit show Ru Pauls Drag Race.

This event is part of Marywood University’s Kindness Week, encouraging everyone to be kind to others despite differences.

This event has received push back however due, in part, to a bill recently put in place in Tennessee banning drag shows in places like public schools and libraries.

Drag Queen Mrs. Kasha Davis hosted drag bingo at the event. This is just hours after being announced on the new season of Ru Pauls Drag Race, All Stars.

This was not supposed to be the only drag show event in our area. Due to threats, Lycoming College canceled their drag show.

Eyewitness News spoke exclusively with Mrs. Kasha Davis.

“Drag is not a crime. My fashion choices are criminal, but it’s not a crime. It’s a form of self-expression, it’s a form of art. Sometimes that means gender, or expressing what’s in your heart, right? I am so privileged to be a part of the Ru Pauls Drag Race family,” said Davis.

“And by doing so, we are encouraging other people to be who they are, and maybe prevent some mental illness, maybe prevent some depression, because I didn’t fit in for so many years. And now, I identify as he/him, Ed, I’m married 20 years, I have two darling stepchildren, and now I’m Mrs. Kasha Davis and perform at Bingos at the JCC for Marywood,” Davis continued.

News crews were not allowed inside the venue due to increased security precautions.