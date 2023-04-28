SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A new addition to the Marywood campus will unite all students in health sciences under one roof.

Tonight the university broke ground on what will be the site for the new Pascucci Family Health Sciences Pavilion.

The new facility hopes to further expand the university’s deep commitment to health and wellness.

The university says Congressman Matt Cartwright (D-PA – 8th District) played a significant role in helping the school secure the “Community Project Funding” grant.

“And they’re growing so exponentially that we need some more space and so we’ve taken this opportunity to move our nursing students, who are across campus, into this building with our physician’s assistance program. said Sister Mary Persico, president of Marywood University. “It’s gonna be a one-stop shop where they can grow and live and develop together.”

The project is expected to be done in the summer of 2024, just in time for fall 2024 classes.