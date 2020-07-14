Maryland man charged with homicide and DUI after Carbon County crash

LEHIGHTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Police say a Maryland man has been charged with homicide by vehicle after a fatal motorcycle crash in Lehighton on Monday.

Jeremy White, 37, of Temple Hills, Maryland crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting Terry Angel Gonzalez, 30, of Lansford, while he was driving on a motorcycle.

Gonzalez was thrown from the motorcycle after impact and pronounced dead on the scene.

Further investigation, by the Pennsylvania State Police Lehighton, found White had drug paraphernalia in his vehicle, along with a strong odor of marijuana.

He was taken into custody under suspicion of a DUI.

White has reportedly been charged with homicide by vehicle along with a DUI and is currently incarcerated at the Carbon County Prison.