DELAWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Amid coronavirus concerns, riders are still taking the bus in Monroe County.





Martz Trailways in Delaware Water Gap is still seeing a lot of riders, many traveling into New York City.

Martz says it is thoroughly cleaning its coaches daily including handrails, door knobs, floor, and restrooms. Terminals are also being disinfected throughout the day and before closing.

