WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Martz Trailways announced on Wednesday that it will be suspending bus routes to New York City and Philadelphia starting after Friday, March 27th. Martz aims to resume routes by Monday, April 13th.

Martz says this is a decision made to follow CDC guidelines which states anyone traveling from the NYC metro area should self-quarantine for two weeks to slow the spread of COVID-19.

