EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Martz Bus announced on Monday the park and ride will be closed due to the anticipated winter weather.

In a schedule update, Martz Bus customers who bought tickets to depart to New York City from the Martz Park and Ride on March 14 will instead depart from the Delaware Water Gap Martz Bus Terminal on Foxtown Hill Road.

Those arriving from New York City on March 14 will instead arrive at the Delaware Water Gap Martz Bus Terminal.

Below you can find the full Martz Bus scheduling list.