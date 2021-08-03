Martina McBride concert at F.M. Kirby Center rescheduled until 2022

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Martina McBride concert that was originally scheduled for October 2, 2021 has been rescheduled to 2022 due to a scheduling conflict, a spokesperson from the Kirby Center says.

They say that the concert, which is part of the PNC Celebrity series, has been rescheduled for March 25, 2022 and tickets for the previous show date will remain valid. Refunds are also available from where you purchased.

Customers can contact the Sundance Vacations Box Office at the F.M. Kirby Center at 570-826-1100 or visit Kirby Center’s website for more information.