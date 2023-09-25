WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monday was a dark day in history as 28/22 News marks the 41st anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting of its time.

Wilkes-Barre was the center of attention back in 1982 after the former Camp Hill Prison Guard George Banks went on a shooting spree with an AR-15. He killed a combined 13 people in Wilkes-Barre and Jenkins Township and injured another.

Seven of the victims killed were children, including five of his own. A jury found Banks guilty and sentenced him to death. However, that was later overturned due to his mental incompetence.

Banks remains in prison and is now 81 years old.