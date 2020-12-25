Market Street Bridge in Wilkes-Barre closed to erect flood gates

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Crews shut down the Market Street Bridge on Friday to install flood gates.

The bridge was closed around 7:30 and a section of River Street is shut down to traffic between North Hampton Street and Union Street so crews can bring in cranes to set the gates into place.

Crews on scene told Eyewitness News that the gates would be in place, and the bridge shut down until the crest of the river starts to recede, expected to be through Saturday and possibly into Sunday.