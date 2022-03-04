Mark Hiller’s Read Across America at Riverside Elementary East

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s almost time to close the books on Read Across America week. Friday morning Mark Hiller had the pleasure to read the students at Riverside Elementary East in Moosic.

Mark read Doctor Seuss’s book Marvin K. Mooney Will You Please Go Now! to the kids.

They’re part of an autistic support class of third through sixth graders. Mark’s a riverside grad and he says it was great to return to his alma mater to meet the staff and students and see the great work they are doing.