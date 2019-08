PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) -- ESPN baseball writer Jeff Passan tweeted that the wife and child of Tampa Bay Rays minor league pitcher Blake Bivens were among those killed in Tuesday's Pittsylvania County triple murder. Bivens grew up in nearby Sutherlin.

Bivens' team, the Montgomery Biscuits, canceled today's doubleheader due to what they are calling "a tragic event" within their baseball family.