Marine Surprises Kindergartner at Holiday Concert

FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) 19-year-old USMC LCPL Landon Stanislow of Plymouth has been stationed on Okinawa, Japan for the past year.

He is especially close to his five-year-old niece, Lydia Baird, who is a kindergarten student at Dana Street Elementary school in Forty Fort.

She carries with her all the time a stuffed Marine teddy bear which she calls Landon Bear that Landon gave her after he graduated from Paris Island in December 2018.

He hadn’t originally planned on being home until sometime in 2020 but he wanted to surprise Lydia at her school’s kindergarten Christmas program this morning.

Eyewitness News reporter Mark Hiller will show us this heartwarming reunion tonight on Eyewitness News at 6pm.