TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Veterans and first responders were honored Thursday at a high school baseball game.

The ceremony happened before the Marian Catholic vs Mahanoy Area game.

The players lined up in respect for the veterans and first responders.

The president of the Marian Baseball Team, Connie Segedy, says that this league isn’t just about the game and love of the sport, it’s about making the players better citizens that give back to the community

Two of the flag-bearers taking part in the ceremony will be entering military service following their graduation.

“The jerseys they have on, they were special made for this game, each of the jerseys has a branch of the military on it, so the focus isn’t on player, it’s not their name, it’s a branch of the military,” said Segedy.

“My future plans after high school were to go into the navy, so they decided since me and Aiden from the Mahanoy team is also planning to the arm forces that were the best two to pick for this opportunity,” said Marion Catholic Senior Yohan Vizcaino.

This was the second year that the baseball team held the event.