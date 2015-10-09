Marco Rubio campaigns in Las Vegas

Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (Florida-R) spoke at a rally in Sun City Summerlin Thursday evening.

Rubio talked about the importance of rebuilding the U.S. military and how, if elected president, he would take a tough stance against Iran.

“We will rebuild our military. We will have a clear foreign policy built on strong moral principles and, on my first day in office, I will cancel the deal with Iran,” he said.

The Republican will be in southern Nevada for two more days. Friday, he will go to a happy hour at the Havana Grill in Henderson.

Saturday, he will attend a town hall meeting in Boulder City.