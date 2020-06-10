March through Wilkes-Barre draws attention to the importance of “voting in change”

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A march to fight for justice and racial equality, a peaceful protest and even voter registration all happened in downtown Wilkes-Barre Wednesday.

As the Black Lives Matter message continues to be heard, “This isn’t a trend, we’re gonna be here until all black lives matter,” said Moustafa Almeky, a Black Lives Matter leader.

Marchers in Luzerne County Wednesday were fighting for equality and justice for black men and women in America.





An entire family from Edwardsville joining the march that began at the Public Square in Wilkes-Barre crossing the Market Street Bridge and through Kingston streets.

“I just want to teach my kids all about it because it’s almost like it’s a topic people feel uncomfortable speaking on,” said Candice Harris, an Edwardsville resident.





“We want to protest and stand up for change and bring awareness that this has been going on and hopefully that through all this you know we can get further as a people and unite,” said James Lowe, an Edwardsville resident.

Lowe says for his family it’s deeper than the death of George Floyd, Trayvon Nartin and Tamir Rice.

“Tamir Rice was 12 years old in the park—my kids represent Tamir Rice,” said Candice Harris.

“The protests, the anger, the emotion has built up, this isn’t just from this one isolated incident,” she continued.

Local Black Lives Matter leaders say Wednesday was more than a protest and a march.

“Protesting is great and it’s definitely important and we need to get our voice out there, but if we want to see change we need to put people in power that are going to make the change and implement the change that we want to see in the world,” said Moustafa Almeky.

A voter registration table was set up all day at the public square.

“When you think about how can you make the most impact, really is through voting, and this is where we felt that we could be the most help to Black Lives Matter,” said Karyn Grausgruber from Action Together NEPA.





People of all different races marched alongside each other Wednesday, fighting for the same message of equality.

“These people aren’t selfish, they know that something is wrong, they know they wouldn’t want it for themselves, and they’re out trying to help something that’s not even for them,” said Moustafa Almeky.

More protests are expected to continue throughout the week. We will continue following their stories here on Eyewitness News.