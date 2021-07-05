Many unlucky incidents with fireworks occurred over the holiday

LUZERNE COUNTY, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Sunday night local first responders were busy running from one fireworks incident to the next.

In Wilkes-Barre, investigators say fireworks are to blame for a house fire Sunday night. The fire broke out at the home on the 100 block of Westminster Street. Luckily no one was injured

Eight people were forced to evacuate, along with the families of the residences on each side of the building. The red cross is currently helping the family.

Fire investigators say fireworks were the cause. Along with people mishandling them which caused many problems throughout the region.

The on-duty supervisor with Monroe County communication center tells Eyewitness News they received about 30 fireworks-related calls per hour​ from 9 p.m. July 4th, to 12 a.m. July 5th.





Stroudsburg Fire Deparment

One call came in around 11:30 p.m. for a man struck by a firework in the groin area in Mount Pocono, he was flown to hospital, no updates on his condition right now.

A group of mayors in the area is fighting for stricter regulations on commercial-grade fireworks.

