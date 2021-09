MESHOPPEN, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many are coming out to enjoy the last day of the Wyoming County Fair.

Even with all the rain and mud over the past week, Wyoming County pulled together to build makeshift roads and paths, clear mud piles, and even pulling cars stuck in the mud for the fair goers.





Monday is senior citizens day at the fair, those 62 and older are admitted for free. Admission gates close at 6:00 p.m.