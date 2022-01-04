Many states seeing minimum wage increase, PA is not one of them

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Workers in 21 states are seeing bigger paychecks with minimum wage increases that went into effect for the new year, but Pennsylvania isn’t one of them.

Pennsylvania has not raised its minimum wage since 2009. The commonwealth’s minimum wage currently sits at $7.25 per hour.

The state’s minimum wage rate is the same as the current federal minimum wage rate. Governor Tom Wolf signed an executive order in October calling on the General assembly to pass legislation that would create safer workplaces paid sick leave and increase worker pay.

The proposed bills waiting in the house and senate for action would both increase Pennsylvania’s minimum wage to $12 per hour with a pathway to $15 per hour. The legislation would then implement annual minimum wage increases tied to the consumer price index.

“As a Pennsylvanian, personally I think it’s embarrassing that we have the lowest legal minimum wage in the country right now along with other states who haven’t raised their minimum wage a bunch above $7.25 which is the federal minimum. So I think it’s embarrassing to us and we should do better,” said Christopher Witko Associate Director, PSU School of Public Policy.

He says the market is in a sense doing the work the legislature is failing to do. Many companies are increasing their starting wages to entice people to apply.

Here is a comprehensive list of State Minimum Wage Laws from the U.s. Department of Labor.