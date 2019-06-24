Many Participate in the Breathe Deep NEPA Run, Walk

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) On Sunday, Eyewitness News Healthbeat Reporter Mark Hiller was the guest speaker at the 9th annual “Breathe Deep N-E-P-A 5-k run, walk.

It was held at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre.

Thousands of people are diagnosed with lung cancer in the U-S each year including Allan Makowski who lost his battle with the disease back in 2009.

His wife Pauline organized the 5-k to help prevent others from suffering the same loss.

All proceeds from Sunday’s event in Luzerne County benefit the Lungevity Foundation.

Learn more about the foundation

