KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While many people like to stay indoors when it’s this cold out, others brave the temps for a good time.

Photojournalist L Bacerra stopped by Jack Frost Ski Resort in Carbon County to check out the conditions and see who’s enjoying the slopes.

“We’ve seen the cold temperatures starting Saturday, which has really set up this mountain for great conditions. We’ve got a ton of guests out having a great time and you know we really couldn’t have asked for a better conditions coming into the MLK weekend. The skiing, the snow is just phenomenal and you know as you can see behind me people are out and they’re having just a great day for this holiday Monday,” said Tony Santora, General Manager of Jack Frost Big Boulder.

“This is like the mountain I come to when I wanna have a good time just for like a day or a weekend. The food here is pretty good not gonna lie,” Victoria Kadar from Staten Island, New York said.

“We’ve got s’mores that we do you know most weekends we often have our bands out and you know just try to make it just as fun as we can every single day,” said Santora.

Normally, Big Boulder is open from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm, but on holidays, the mountain is open from 8:30 a.m. til 8:00 pm.