Manufacturing plant coming to Pittston, creating new jobs

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Governor Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday that Ball Corporation will create 230 new, full-time jobs at its new aluminum beverage packaging plant in Pittston.

The Colorado based company is set to purchase a 1,078,799-square-foot industrial building in Jenkins Township for the plant, which was the former Techniglass Company that closed in 2004. Wolf’s office says the project will generate more than $16 million in new employment payroll for the area.

The plant is expected to be up and running in mid 2021.

“Ball Corporation has a longstanding presence in the international marketplace, and Pennsylvania is pleased with the company’s commitment to expand its manufacturing facilities in the northeast,” said Gov. Wolf. “This project will inject much-needed revenue into the region, create new, high-paying jobs, and provide a lasting impact on the surrounding community.” 

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more details about the project and reaction to it on later editions of Eyewitness News.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos