Manufacturing plant coming to Pittston, creating new jobs

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Governor Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday that Ball Corporation will create 230 new, full-time jobs at its new aluminum beverage packaging plant in Pittston.

The Colorado based company is set to purchase a 1,078,799-square-foot industrial building in Jenkins Township for the plant, which was the former Techniglass Company that closed in 2004. Wolf’s office says the project will generate more than $16 million in new employment payroll for the area.

The plant is expected to be up and running in mid 2021.

“Ball Corporation has a longstanding presence in the international marketplace, and Pennsylvania is pleased with the company’s commitment to expand its manufacturing facilities in the northeast,” said Gov. Wolf. “This project will inject much-needed revenue into the region, create new, high-paying jobs, and provide a lasting impact on the surrounding community.”

