Mansfield Borough Council holding special meeting regarding suspended police officer

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – The Mansfield Borough Council will convene for a special meeting on Thursday, April 8 “to consider the removal of a temporary probationary officer from employment with the Borough.”

The special meeting comes after officer Brian Gossert was suspended for a disturbing TikTok live video filmed on duty that included racial and sexual comments and expletives.

18 News exclusively acquired the video from a TikTok user who screen recorded the rant.

While the special meeting notice does not name Gossert, Mansfield Borough Manager Christopher McGann tells 18 News that they currently have only one officer under investigation.

The removal of the officer would require a simple majority vote from the seven-member borough council.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the meeting will be held via Zoom to facilitate safe public participation. A meeting link will be posted in advance of the meeting on the Borough’s website.

WARNING: COMMENTS ARE DISTRURBING

“I don’t understand how (the Confederate flag) is racist, it represents the South. Just like the Union flag represents the North. No one says that the union flag is racist. So why are we saying the Confederate flag is racist?” “Well they fought against the North. So yeah, technically they fought for slavery, I guess you could say, but again, that’s been over 200 years ago, I think it’s time that people just like, get the f*** over themselves. Because, if, if that’s true. If the symbolism behind that flag is still that hurtful now, then we should still hate the south. So, why hate them for something that no one is alive from anymore. “You want to know who started the KKK, the f****** Democrats, probably the same party that you agree with. So again, get f***** like read a f****** history book. Everyone wants to call cops racist but yeah you know who starts racism, Democrats. “It’s okay we can justify our flag, because it’s not as bad as the flag next to us.” “They need to get the s*** kicked out of them”

Gossert made additional graphic comments regarding violence and sexual references while in his police car.

The video also shows the officer arresting a man and insinuating that the man was high.

The TikTok account, “officer_goose,” has since been deleted, but the video was screen recorded and shared on social media by TikTok user ARonUNC.

Gossert was hired as a full-time officer, according to minutes from the borough’s Sept. 9, 2020, meeting. He had previously served as an “as-needed officer” according to borough minutes from Aug. 14, 2019.

Gossert graduated from the Mansfield University Police Academy in 2012, according to the Wellsboro Gazette.

18 News has made multiple attempts to speak with the borough’s labor attorney Christopher Lantz, but have been repeatedly told he is unavailable and unable to schedule an appointment to speak on the matter.