SOUTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, CHESTER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After being on the run for nearly two weeks, state authorities say the escaped prisoner, Danelo Cavalcante, is now armed with a rifle.

The convicted killer was spotted early Tuesday morning in South Coventry Township, a rural area in northern Chester County.

Authorities here say the manhunt for escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalante has grown even more dangerous.

A lot of new developments happening overnight, marking a heightened phase in this manhunt, a dramatic turn of events now that we know Danelo Cavalcante is armed and extremely dangerous.

Police have always considered him dangerous but now they have confirmed that he has a weapon.

According to police, a resident on Coventryville Road reported that a man entered his garage and stole a 22-caliber rifle with a scope and a flashlight. Reportedly within several feet of cavalcante, the homeowner actually shot at him a few times.

Police also found a green shirt and shoes similar to what Calvalcante was seen last wearing in surveillance footage.

Tactical teams from multiple agencies are now combing through the area to find him.

Residents are being told to stay inside and lock their doors as the area is a densely wooded area with a lot of places where Cavalcante could be hiding.

“Uh, they have been searching for him. It was only minutes, but in that amount of time, uh, he traveled a significant distance. We’ve been utilizing dogs, uh, and we’ve been utilizing tactical teams. So, uh, you know, again, just because we find a footprint doesn’t mean we necessarily know which direction he traveled,” said Pennsylvania State Police Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens.

“Oh, I hope they find him in the next 30 seconds, and I hope they put him right where he belongs, and I hope everybody does it safely,” said Travis Boyer of North Chester County.

Schools in the region remain closed as the manhunt continues. Cavalcante has been on the run since August 31.