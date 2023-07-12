LANSFORD, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The man police say allegedly held them at bay for hours. 150 feet down a Carbon County Mine, was in court this afternoon.

David Eisenhower went before a magistrate. Eisenhower barricaded himself 150 feet down inside the No. 9 Coal Mine and Museum in Lansford.

He pleaded not guilty this afternoon to ten charges including risking a catastrophe, terroristic threats, and, recklessly endangering.

His bail has been set at $50,000. Eisenhower’s preliminary hearing will take place on September 29 at 11 .a.m.