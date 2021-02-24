Police: Woman strangled by man welcomed into her home

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police say they arrested a man after witnessing him attempting to strangle a woman that allowed him to stay at her home.

According to a police report, 31-year-old Alex Pontosky was brought into the victim’s home after she found out he was evicted from his apartment. Pontosky was supposed to leave but refused to an d allegedly became violent and attempted to strangle the victim multiple times.

On Monday, police were called to the victim’s home by a family member who said she could hear screaming but couldn’t get inside the residence. Officials say an officer came to the window and saw 31-year-old Alex Pontosky inside the victim’s bedroom. The officer began yelling at Pontosky, allowing her to escape and open the door for police.

After Pontosky’s arrest, the victim relayed that he would not let her leave the home and made multiple threats to her well – being. At one point, Pontosky allegedly told her he put a tracker on her car and would kill her if he saw that she left.

The victim told police that Pontosky elbowed her in the chin and choked her until she couldn’t breathe. When they started arguing again, the victim says Pontosky grabbed her by the face and covered her mouth and nose so hard that she couldn’t breathe. That’s when the victim says an officer yelled at Pontosky, distracting him and allowing her to get away.