HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man they say fled from officers and dumped two bags of suspected fentanyl during the evasion.

On June 28, officers say they conducted a traffic stop on a car driving on Lee Park Avenue in Hanover Township. Authorities said the man, later identified as 30-year-old Anwan Burns, ran from police after pulling over and tossed two bags of suspected fentanyl while fleeing.

Burns was able to successfully evade police, but investigators said they determined Burns was already wanted by the Luzerne County Sherrif’s Department on a possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance charge.

Another warrant has been filed for Burn’s arrest for this incident, according to police.

Law enforcement ask anyone with information regarding his location to reach out to the Hanover Township Police Department at 570-825-1254.