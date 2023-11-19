SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Scranton Police Department is looking for a man charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Scranton Police Department announced they are attempting to locate Willaim Sessoms for an incident in the 300 block of North Bromley Avenue on Saturday.

Authorities say you should not approach Sessoms if you see him. Instead, police ask you to call 911.

Police are asking anyone with information on Sessoms’s whereabouts to contact the Scranton Police Department at 570-348-4134 or 570-348-4139. Alternatively, you can leave an anonymous tip online at this website.