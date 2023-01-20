WATSONTOWN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBERE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man in Northumberland County who is wanted on multiple charges.

Police in Watsontown say they are looking for 35-year-old Rick Waugaman, from Milton. He is a white male, about 5’11 weighing 200 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes officials say.

Police say Waugaman is wanted for multiple felonies, misdemeanors, and other related offenses.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Waugaman is asked to contact the Watsontown police at (570) 538-2773 or the Central Susquehanna Regional 911 Center at (570) 742-8771.