SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Scranton are looking for information on a man they say stole packages from the front porch of a home.

The Scranton Police Department says the theft happened Sunday on the 700 block of Moosic Street just before 4:00 p.m. The items stolen were valued at more than $700, police say.

He is wanted for questioning. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.