Man wanted for murder in Mahony City captured in Tennessee

MAHANOY CITY BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Memphis arrested a man who was wanted for the murder of a Hazleton man in October of last year.

According to the U.S. Marshals Tyreece Miller, officers arrested Santonio Malone, 36, for a murder warrant out of Schuykill County.

U.S. Marshals Service

Police responded to a disturbance outside of the Rmusic21 Lounge just before 3 a.m. Sunday, October 24th. There they found two people who were shot.

One man, Juan Carlos Romero, 33 of Hazleton, was shot multiple times. Romero was pronounced dead at the scene by the Schuylkill County Coroner’s Office, while the other was injured.

Alorfi Bladimir Ramirez, 29, of Hazle Township was also shot several times before Malone fled.

The U.S Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force conducted the investigation, where investigators found Malone in the Memphis, Tennessee area.

On Tuesday, investigators went to the 1600 block of Gregory in Memphis and found the suspect at a

residence there. He was taken into custody.