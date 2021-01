WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A man wanted for an armed robbery last year in Luzerne County is now behind bars.

A U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force arrested Cody Amos on Thursday.

Police say he held up the Friendly Food Mart along Wyoming Avenue in West Pittston in November of 2020. Amos allegedly showed the clerk a knife and got away with about $1,500.

He’s charged with robbery, terroristic threats, and other related counts.

Amos is behind bars on $150,000 bail.